Second Connecticut resident tests positive for West Nile Virus

The infected person was a Hartford County resident who was between 50–59 years of age.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A second Connecticut resident has tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Department of Public Health (DPH) announced on Thursday.

The first human case of West Nile Virus in Connecticut this season was announced in early August.

The infected person was a Hartford County resident who was between 50–59 years of age. The person became sick during the third week of August with West Nile meningoencephalitis, was hospitalized, and has since recovered.

"The identification of a Connecticut resident with West Nile virus-associated illness requiring hospitalization emphasizes the potential seriousness of this infection,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani in a statement. "As we approach the cooler weather, it is important to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes."

This comes after the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station announced the West Nile Virus was found in 25 Connecticut towns in late August.

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne viral disease in the United States and occurs every summer in Connecticut.

Last year, there was a total of seven human West Nile Virus cases reported.

