Second prison sentence handed down in police chief scandal

Former personnel director, David Dunn resigned last September and pleaded guilty to defrauding the city and making false statements in connection with the scheme.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The former personnel director for the city of Bridgeport was sentenced Tuesday to four months in federal prison for helping rig the hiring process for the city’s police chief in 2018.

U.S. District Court Judge Kari Dooley in Bridgeport handed down the punishment to 73-year-old David Dunn a day after now-former Police Chief Armando “A.J.” Perez was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for his role in the conspiracy.

Dunn resigned last September and pleaded guilty the following month to defrauding the city and making false statements to FBI agents in connection with the scheme.

