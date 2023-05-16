Vehicle crashes into security gate at White House complex

Secret Service officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

WASHINGTON — A vehicle crashed into a security gate near the White House early Tuesday morning. Secret Service officers are still working to figure out what led to the crash.

According to Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the security entrance at 15th Street Northwest and E Street Northwest on the White House complex. That's near the White House Visitor Center. There are no reports of injuries to Secret Service or White House personnel, Guglielmi said in a statement.

Officers with the Secret Service Uniformed Division are still investigating what caused the crash, including whether alcohol might be a factor. Guglielmi said drivers in the area may see an increased police presence around the White House while the investigation is underway.

So far, no roads have been closed around the crash scene.

Video from the crash scene showed a man being taken into custody following the crash. Information about charges that a man may be facing has not been made public.