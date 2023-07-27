Secretary Cardona to visit Wesleyan University for roundtable discussion

This comes after Wesleyan announced to end 'legacy admissions' in a letter to the community in mid-July.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, will be visiting Wesleyan University on Friday in a roundtable discussion on the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to advance and diversify opportunities in higher education.

The roundtable discussion will be among first-generation students and follows the U.S. Department of Education's National Summit on Equal Opportunity in Higher Education. The summit brings together officials, educational institutions, and leaders to discuss strategies and resources for students and universities on access to higher education after the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action.

Wesleyan announced to end 'legacy admissions' in a letter to the community in mid-July. The letter stated that as a 'highly selective institution,' they seek 'exceptional' students from a wide range of backgrounds who will thrive and enrich the community, but an applicant's connection to a graduate at the university does not indicate an applicant's ability to succeed. Wesleyan is the first university in the state to make such a decision following the ruling.

In late June, the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action for college admissions, declaring that race cannot be a factor, forcing institutions to look beyond in order to diversity student bodies.

The roundtable will begin at 8:50 a.m. at Wesleyan.

