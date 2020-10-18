Seized, then stolen back: Hartford battles with dirt bikers

The bikes and ATVs are prohibited in the city, and police have seized more than 100 in recent years.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Hartford are having to take extra measures to keep illegal dirt bikes off the city's streets.

The Hartford Courant reports police are moving a number of the vehicles from an impound lot because owners of the bikes and ATVs found where they were being stored and stole them back.

Police Chief Jason Thody told the newspaper that multiple people had broken into the lot. The bikes and ATVs are prohibited in the city, and police have seized more than 100 in recent years.