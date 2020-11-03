Self-serve alcohol bill passes committee

Senate Bill 254 would legalize certain liquor permit-holders to use “a self-pour automated system that, 4 upon activation of a payment card by the permittee, may be operated to 5 dispense beer, cider” and wine. The cider would need to be six percent alcohol by volume or lower, according to the bill.

“Passage of this pro-jobs, pro-consumer legislation is great news for our state. We're certain that Connecticut can benefit by allowing self-pour technology in restaurants, bars, and breweries. Here's the bottom line: allowing self-pour technology in-state will bolster our state's economic competitiveness, empower and protect consumers, and promote significant private investment in our communities and their futures. Thanks to the General Law Committee for supporting this important legislation, and we’re looking forward to working with both the Senate and House to ensure we get this bill passed, which will benefit CT taxpayers and consumers.”