Self-serve alcohol? Connecticut lawmakers consider law once again

Senate Bill 254 was introduced by the General Law Committee. The bill would legalize certain liquor permit-holders to use “a self-pour automated system that, 4 upon activation of a payment card by the permittee, may be operated to 5 dispense beer, cider” and wine. The beer would need to be six percent alcohol by volume or lower, according to the bill.

"Here's how self-pour technology works: upon arrival at an establishment, a 21 years-of-age-or-older consumer will check in with a host or hostess and open a tab. Then, the patron will get a Radio-frequency identification (RFID) bracelet or card, and only by tapping it on an iPad-style screen behind each tap, the consumer will access their account and thereby allow the system to monitor their pour. The consumer can draw precisely the amount they want — a full glass, just a sip, or a flight, up to sixteen ounces — and charged by the ounce. If a patron is confused by the proper way to draw a tap, there's a screen carefully explaining how to use it properly. Also, even though the consumer is controlling the pour, they're not on their own. Tasting notes appear on each screen for those who like to educate themselves; those who would rather talk their way through a solution can ask well-versed staffers."