Blumenthal, Merrill push for passage of John Lewis voting rights act

Blumenthal calls state legislation an avalanche with a partisan purpose

HARTFORD, Conn. — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill Monday pushed for new voting rights legislation on a federal level in the face of states passing restrictive laws in the last year.

Blumenthal said the need for the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act was due to a wave of legislation on the state level. He said more than 400 bills aimed at restricting voting rights have been introduced in 49 states, and 30 laws have been successfully enacted in 18 states, so far this year.

Blumenthal, the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, recently convened hearings on voting rights, including one focusing on state-level discriminatory practices and one on the path forward after the Supreme Court’s decisions in Brnovich and Shelby County.

Merrill said the proposed legislation has never been more important. She said the legislation would secure the rights granted in the Voting Rights of 1965. Oversight of voting legislation by the U.S. Department of Justice was ended by US Supreme Court in 2013.

Blumenthal said the legislation would be taken up by the Senate in the next two weeks. The act was passed by the House last month.

Blumenthal said the state legislation is an all-out avalanche with a partisan purpose and a threat to democracy.

Merrill gave an example of restrictive legislation in Texas where a gun license was legal to use as a voter ID while a student ID was not.

According to Congress.gov, the bill would do the following:

This bill establishes new criteria for determining which states and political subdivisions must obtain preclearance before changes to voting practices may take effect. Preclearance is the process of receiving preapproval from the Department of Justice (DOJ) or the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia before making legal changes that would affect voting rights.

A state and all of its political subdivisions shall be subject to preclearance of voting practice changes for a 10-year period if

15 or more voting rights violations occurred in the state during the previous 25 years;

10 or more violations occurred during the previous 25 years, at least 1 of which was committed by the state itself; or

3 or more violations occurred during the previous 25 years and the state administers the elections

A political subdivision as a separate unit shall also be subject to preclearance for a 10-year period if three or more voting rights violations occurred there during the previous 25 years.

States and political subdivisions that meet certain thresholds regarding minority groups must preclear covered practices before implementation, such as changes to methods of election and redistricting.

Further, states and political subdivisions must notify the public of changes to voting practices.

Next, the bill authorizes DOJ to require states or political subdivisions to provide certain documents or answers to questions for enforcing voting rights.

The bill also outlines factors courts must consider when hearing challenges to voting practices, such as the extent of any history of official voting discrimination in the state or political subdivision.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.