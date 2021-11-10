Walking and talking, Sen. Chris Murphy hits the Connecticut roads

While the walk didn’t happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Murphy has returned to the roads this year for a trek that will take him from Enfield to Guilford.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — U.S. Senator Chris Murphy has made his “Walk Across Connecticut” a tradition.

While the walk didn’t happen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Murphy has returned to the roads this year for a trek that will take him from Enfield to Guilford.

By a farm in a picturesque part of Broad Brook, Murphy said, “this is my favorite week of the year."

"I spend four, five, or six days just walking the state and talking to people," he added.

Murphy says that his days-long journey (#WalkCT) allows him to meet people who would never call his office or likely show up to an event he was attending.

“People that don’t pay attention to politics, but people who have real problems and real opinions and it’s nice to ground yourself in what really matters,” Murphy said.

When asked what he thinks he will be talking about – literally and figurately – down the road, the Senator said vaccines, mask mandates and a lot of things right now that are driving people crazy.

This year, Murphy’s walk is around 60 miles. He will be making his way from Enfield to Windsor, South Windsor, and East Hartford.

On Tuesday, he plans to arrive for a town hall meeting in Rocky Hill.

The hope is to arrive in Guilford sometime on Thursday.

“I just want to walk and stop whenever I see someone or something interesting,” Murphy said. “This is a good way to hear from people in Connecticut and what they think.”

