Sen. Murphy to discuss restoring education grants for incarcerated individuals

EAST LYME, Conn. — Today, Senator Chris Murphy is holding a round table discussion on a program aimed at helping people in prison turn their lives around.

Sen. Murphy will visit York Correctional Institution in Niantic, the only women's prison in the state. There he will host the discussion on restoring Pell Grant eligibility for people who are incarcerated.

Pell Grants are federal funds that help college students in need.

Sen. Murphy is a co-sponsor of the bipartisan "Restoring Education and Learning" act, also known as the REAL act. Murphy says REALY would cut the cycle of recidivism, save taxpayer money, and improve safety.