Senator Blumenthal advocates for law enforcement reform bill at West Hartford protest

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Protests continued across the state to make sure the message does not get swept under the rug.

"This shouldn’t be happening in the greatest country in the history of the world," said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Blumenthal addressed the protesters to let them know he is on their side. He is a co-sponsor of the Justice for Policing act 2020, a bill aimed at making drastic changes to law enforcement across the country. The first hearing will be held next Tuesday.

"The idea of better screening, responsibility, and accountability for that individual officer, recruiting and screening people before they wear the badge and of course, training," added Senator Blumenthal.

Protesters marched from West Hartford Town Hall to the police department asking to de-fund and abolish the police.

Cars stopped at one of the busiest intersections of West Hartford as protesters spread their message loud and clear while onlookers dining outside stopped to watch and listen.

The protest stopped at the police department where one of the organizers said abolishing the police will come with advantages.

"We’re going to have communities who are more trusting and not just law enforcement but social workers, other supporters that will come out to them when there are 911 calls for mental health," said Alaysia Hamilton, organizer of the protest.

Her message got through to those who protested.

"There's a lot of diversity-supporting people. I don’t think it should be one group of people over another," said Amanda Sechaw of Plainville.