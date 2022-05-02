Senator Blumenthal seeks federal relief funds for CT breweries

Local breweries continue facing challenges

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The restaurant and retail industry were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and Connecticut's breweries and taprooms are no exception.



“Everything’s more expensive, the consumer behavior has changed, just the entire nature of how we operate has changed,” Adam Delaura, owner of Labyrinth Brewing Company in Manchester, said.



Connecticut has lost seven breweries since the pandemic began, according to the Connecticut Breweries Guild; four of those closed within the last month, including Better Half Brewing in Bristol.

“It's been tough going for the breweries when the pandemic hit, you know, shutting down tap rooms and a lot of these breweries make money direct to consumer so that was really tough on them,” said Kevin Mardorf with CTBeer.com.



Of the 125 breweries in Connecticut, 17 have received funds from the federal government.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is calling for replenishment of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Blumenthal said there was initially $28.6 billion in the fund, but he's pushing for another $40-60 billion investment.



“There are probably another 2,000 restaurants, breweries and others who need this money and I'm going to make it a bipartisan priority,” Blumenthal said at a news conference Friday.



Delaura’s business said the funding has helped his business stay open and keep their staff.



“This funding is key to us surviving and pivoting with what's happened with COVID,” Delaura said.



Blumenthal said it would take an appropriations bill to get that funding through.



Mardorf said another way consumers can support Connecticut breweries is by shopping local at package stores or going directly to a local taproom.

