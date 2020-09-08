"We're seniors and nobody is listening"; Elderly community struggles with power outages.

spending days in the dark and without air conditioning was not just inconvenient, it was life or death

WINDSOR, Conn. — The frustration of spending days without power is amplified by health and safety concerns for seniors, especially those living alone.

FOX61 viewer Peggy LaCapruccia, emailed us to let us know her senior community, Wyndemere in Windsor had been without power since Tropical Storm Isaias hit Connecticut on Tuesday.

"Unbearable, we're in the house and there's no fans, there's no nothing and it's 90 degrees," she said.

She suffers from a heart condition, so for her, spending days in the dark and without air conditioning was not just inconvenient, it was life or death. Friday night, it became too much.

"My heart rate was off the charts because I have a bad heart and I knew I had to get out of the house and get to some air conditioning so I went and sat in the car in the middle of the night," she said.

Fortunately, she's now staying at a friend's house. However, for others who don't have that option, their choices are limited. Especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, which puts the vulnerable population at risk.

"If I get COVID, I'd probably die. so what do you do? Do you sit in the house and wait it out and pray that you don't have a heart attack, or you come somewhere," said LaCapruccia.

While some of her neighbors told her they didn't want to complain, she says she needed to speak up, so that in the future, elderly populations are a priority during power restoration.

"Somebody's got to speak up for us. Somebody's got to hear us. We're in the forgotten corner of the world and we're seniors and nobody is listening," she said.

Others living at the community agree it's a message that needs to be heard.

"It's been a struggle and then every morning we have to drive somewhere," said John Kozak of Windsor. "There are people here who live by themselves, and hopefully the next-door neighbors check on them," he said.