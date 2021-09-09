20 years later | FOX61 journalists remember Sept. 11, 2001

In the news business, we are often asked about our experiences on 9/11. We talked to some journalists about that day.

Anxiety, Absence, Generosity and Unity :

Laurie Perez - Former FOX61 reporter

Whenever someone asks me what I remember about covering 9/11 I never really know how to start or where to end. Should I begin by saying “where I was” when the planes hit? Should I talk about the haunting days that followed covering the story from Ground Zero? Or the weeks and months spent in living rooms and backyards with the families of victims - every one of them aching to share how special, how valuable….how missed...their loved one was?

I have all these fragmented memories of that time that I, frankly, normally try to avoid thinking of very often. But every Autumn…and especially every milestone year…they crowd my mind.

I wasn’t scheduled to work that morning but as soon as the second plane hit the South Tower I headed to work - as did so many other reporters - no one needed to call us in…we all just got there as quickly as possible. I remember when I walked through the door into the studio someone, without saying a word, hugged me. And that was how it was that day - stunned, silent embraces…and then getting to work. When I picture the newsroom in the hours after the attacks it’s as if I’m watching a silent movie. I don’t hear the urgent hustle of the reporters and producers scrambling to find analysts and angles. I just see their faces…the worried, sad eyes of my friends and co-workers trying to balance reacting as reporters but also as Americans.

That day many workers in Hartford went home and businesses closed. The downtown streets were almost deserted and, again, just silent. There were very few cars and almost no foot traffic. At one point, across the country, people were urged to go outside and sing “God Bless America” and I remember looking over the side of the rooftop parking lot in our building and hearing the faint echo of a group raising their voices in song.

The streets in and out of New York were closed off almost immediately. No one except emergency responders and military could easily get past the road blocks. So, I hooked up with an ambulance company and my friend and photojournalist, Burchell Henry, and I embedded with a crew headed for Lower Manhattan. We were running on adrenaline - I have no recollection at all of how or where we ate or slept those first days. I do remember sitting in the ambulance and suddenly panicking, realizing I hadn’t really said goodbye to my parents as we had no idea if there would be another attack.

One of the indelible moments of that ride was listening to the “Last Alarm/End of Watch” calls on the scanner radio…those are the calls to honor fallen firefighters and police officers…and one after another they kept being announced as we drove…revealing the scope of loss in such a raw way.

Along with the overwhelming sense of anxiety…and absence…there were, of course, many points of heartwarming generosity and unity. Residents flooded fire houses and police stations with donations of food, clothing, and medical supplies. The ambulance chief who let us ride with him to NYC with was a veteran first responder and I’ll never forget a story he shared with us as we drove. He cried as he told us about an older woman who showed up, wanting to help, and all she had was a box of Band-Aids. But she insisted on donating them to the rescue and recovery efforts.

In 2011 I was back in NYC to cover the ten-year anniversary. The pain was still so fresh then, the loss still so palpable. I won’t be there to mark 20 years since that day and I wonder how the families and friends we spoke with all those years ago are doing. That was a defining time in my career and my life…and I will never forget.