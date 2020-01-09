Gov. Lamont, Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz announce state's 9/11 Memorial ceremony

The 19th annual ceremony will be held with some changes due to COVID-19

WESTPORT, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz announced the plans for Connecticut’s 19th annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring and celebrating the lives of those killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport. Family members of those who were killed in the attacks will participate, and the names of the 162 victims with ties to Connecticut will be read aloud.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the need to socially distance, anyone who attends will be required to wear face coverings and keep at least a six-foot distance from others, said Gov. Lamont. Arrangements will be made to ensure that attendees have space to spread out.

The State of Connecticut’s official memorial honoring the victims of the 9/11 attacks is located on a peninsula at the state park, where on a clear day the Manhattan skyline can be viewed across Long Island Sound.

It features a memorial engraved with the names of the people with ties to Connecticut who lost their lives.

In the months following the attacks, the state park was chosen as the site for the memorial due to the location in its immediate aftermath. Many people gathered to observe the devastation on Lower Manhattan across the Sound.

The site was also used by the Connecticut National Guard as a staging area for Connecticut’s relief efforts to New York City in the days immediately following the attacks.