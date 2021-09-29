x
CSP investigating 'serious assault' in Winchester

A male victim was transported via Life Star to Hartford Hospital and is in critical condition, officials said.

WINCHESTER, Conn. — Officials are investigating what they are calling a serious assault that occurred Wednesday.

The incident happened at a residence during the late morning hours, according to State Police.

The scene is active and under investigation by CSP Major Crime Detectives, Winchester PD and the Litchfield State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Koeppel (860) 626-1867

