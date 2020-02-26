Serious car accident closes I-84 East in Newtown between Exits 10 and 11

According to officials, one vehicle drove into the median.The right travel lane is currently closed and drivers are seeing congestion between exits 8 and 10.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — State Police responded to reports of serious injury motor vehicle accident on I-84 East in Newtown Wednesday afternnon.

The accident prompted the highway's closure between exits 10 and 11.

State Police and firefighters are on scene.

This is a developing story.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes if possible and expect delays if traveling on I-84 East.