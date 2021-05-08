Serious car collision in Stamford

The driver of one of the cars involved is at Stamford Hospital with life threatening injuries.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Late Friday night a serious car crash took place in Stamford leaving one person in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred in the area of 53 Courtland Ave just after 11 p.m.

According to police a 42-year-old driver was turning left into a driveway when he was struck from behind. The second car was driven by a 21-year-old Stamford resident.

The collision caused the first car to be propelled a significant distance down the street, as speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

The 42-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the 21-year-old is listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The Stamford Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is investigating the serious collision. They are asking anyone with any information to contact them at (203)977-4712.

