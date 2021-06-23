Serious crash closes road in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — A serious crash in East Granby has closed a road Wednesday night.
Police say the crash happened on Hartford Avenue (Route 189). It is unclear if anyone was injured or how many vehicles were involved.
The Reconstruction team is en route to the scene and police say it is estimated it will be four hours until the road reopens. The detour is Floydville Road.
This is a developing story.
