Two vehicle crash involves oil tanker truck

WESTBROOK, Conn. — A serious crash has shut down Horse Hill Road (Route 145) just north of I-95 in Westbrook.

The crash happened about 8:15 p.m. State Police Troop F says it involved a car and an oil tanker truck. State Police could not provide any information on injuries.

Route 145 is closed between Break Neck Hill Road and Ortner Drive.