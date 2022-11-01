5 sent to hospital after serious crash on I-84 west in Farmington: State police

I-84 west near Exit 37 has been closed for several hours as police investigate and continue cleanup.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Several people were taken to the hospital following a serious crash that shut down Interstate 84 west in Farmington Tuesday evening. While at the scene, a state police trooper's vehicle was involved in another crash.

State police said at around 7:13 p.m., Troop H responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-84 west near Exit 37. Responding troopers reported serious injuries, with five people being taken to the hospital.

Farmington police and CT DOT assisted on the scene.

At around 8:20 p.m., state police said a trooper on the scene reported that their cruiser, parked on the eastbound side, was struck by a non-CSP car. The vehicle's driver sustained minor injuries. The trooper was not injured and was not in the cruiser when the crash happened. The incident remains under investigation.

I-84 west near Exit 37 has been closed for several hours as police investigate and continue cleanup. Lane closures on the eastbound side have since been cleared.

