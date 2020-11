Emergency crews are on the scene at Prospect and Collier

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash that has knocked out power to several hundred customers in Wethersfield Thursday morning.

The crash took place on the corner of Prospect and Collier Streets around 11:20 a.m.

Eversource said about 700 customers were without power in Wethersfield and Newington.