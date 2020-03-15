Serious crash shuts down I-91 for several hours

There are reported injuries but the extent is unclear at this time

CROMWELL, Conn. — At approximately 12:30 Sunday morning, Connecticut State Police responded to a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer in the area of exit 22 in Cromwell.

According to police, one of the vehicles was stopped in the center lane when it was struck from behind.

According to police, there are reported injuries, but the extent of which is unknown at this time.

We do know that one of the operators was transported to the hospital.

The right lane did end up re-opening around 5:00 a.m.