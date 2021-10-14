One killed in Hamden apartment fire

Fire Chief Gary Merwede said one female victim sustained serious injuries and was pulled from the fire floor by firefighters. She later succumbed to her injuries.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Crews are on the scene of a fatal, 3-alarm fire at an apartment building Thursday night.

The flames erupted around 8:30 p.m. on Kaye Vue Drive. Hamden Fire received mutual aid at the scene from surrounding towns.

Officials said one female victim sustained serious injuries and was pulled from the fire floor by firefighters. That victim succumbed to her injuries, according to Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede.

The fire is now under control. The Fire Marshal is on scene investigating.

Additional information is not available at this time.

On scene 95 Kay Vue Drive with @HamdenFireDept . IC reports fire is UC at this time. One victim pulled from fire floor by #firefighters. Overhaul underway. Marshal is on scene investigating. #Hamden. pic.twitter.com/ytcfG43Tvs — Chief Gary Merwede (@hfdcar1) October 15, 2021

