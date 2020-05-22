Two elderly men seriously injured in Willington assault, State Police searching for suspect

Officials urge residents to 'be on the lookout' for a red sport-type motorcycle. The operator was wearing a white/multi-color helmet and dark clothing.

WILLINGTON, Conn. — State Police Major Crimes Squad is on-scene responding to a serious assault on Mirtl Road Friday afternoon.

According to officials, two elderly male victims were located at the scene and identified shortly after 9 a.m.

Troopers immediately began CPR on the victims.

State Police said at a short press conference that their injuries looked to be potentially life-threatening, but the extent has not been confirmed at this time.

Both victims were transported to local hospitals by LifeStar. Major Crimes were called to the scene to investigate.

The weapon used in the assault is believed to be an 'edged weapon,' officials said. However, a description of that weapon was also not yet available.

Happening Now: CT State Police are in Willington after a serious assault was reported on Mirtl Rd. There is an active scene. Brian Didlake TV is gathering details and has the latest. Posted by FOX61 on Friday, May 22, 2020

According to State Police, investigators are working to determine a motive in the assault, as they don't believe there is a connection between individuals involved.

The suspect is still at large, troopers say.

Officials urge residents to 'be on the lookout' for a red sport-type motorcycle. The operator was wearing a white/multi-color helmet and dark clothing.

Police say the suspect is armed, dangerous and were last seen leaving the scene of the incident and traveling in the direction of Route 20.

If seen, please call 9-1-1.