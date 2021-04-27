x
Roads reopen after serious motorcycle crash in Tolland

According to Tolland Alert's Twitter page, the crash happened in the area of Crystal Lake Road and Doyle Road.
Traffic Alert

TOLLAND, Conn. — A motorcycle crash closed the area of Crystal Lake Road (Route 30) and Doyle Road after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon. 

According to Tolland Alert's Twitter page, one person was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. 

It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

Connecticut State Police's accident reconstruction team is investigating the scene. 

The roads have since reopened. 

This is a developing story. 

