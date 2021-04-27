Roads reopen after serious motorcycle crash in Tolland

According to Tolland Alert's Twitter page, the crash happened in the area of Crystal Lake Road and Doyle Road.

TOLLAND, Conn. — A motorcycle crash closed the area of Crystal Lake Road (Route 30) and Doyle Road after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tolland Alert's Twitter page, one person was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Connecticut State Police's accident reconstruction team is investigating the scene.

The roads have since reopened.

This is a developing story.

FINAL UPDATE: One patient is being transported into Hartford with serious injuries. LifeStar is it of the area. Crystal Lake Rd (Rt 30) and Doyle Rd will remain closed for an extended period of time while CSP's accident reconstruction team investigates the incident. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) April 27, 2021

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.