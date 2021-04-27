Roads reopen after serious motorcycle crash in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. — A motorcycle crash closed the area of Crystal Lake Road (Route 30) and Doyle Road after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to Tolland Alert's Twitter page, one person was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Connecticut State Police's accident reconstruction team is investigating the scene.
The roads have since reopened.
This is a developing story.
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.