Serious rollover crash in Mansfield leaves one seriously injured

A 19-year-old transported to hospital via Lifestar

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — Just after 10:00 last night, Connecticut State Police Troop C responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 32, by Mansfield City Rd. in Mansfield.

Police say that one vehicle was driving north on Route 32 when it passed a non-contact vehicle by passing it on the wrong-side of the road.

That vehicle re-entered the northbound lane and drove across the lane and up onto an embankment off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle rolled over multiple times, ejecting the driver.

The driver was located in the southbound lane with possible life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar for treatment.