VERNON, Conn. — Police, firefighters and EMTs are on scene at a serious car accident Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of 360 Talcottville Road in Vernon.

According to officials, injuries have been reported and one is serious.

Route 83 between Merline Road and Wilshire Road will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story.

An accident has closed Talcottville rd from Hockanum Blvd to Merline rd in Vernon. The road is expected to be closed for several hours per Vernon Police. ⁦@FOX61News⁩ pic.twitter.com/AchWZ28Oxt — Tom Maroney (@TimeNThommo) December 22, 2020