Seriously injured person pulled from canal in Suffield

SUFFIELD, Conn. — A person on a motor scooter was pulled from a canal Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to Canal Road on calls of a body floating face down in the canal. Bystanders had pulled the person from the water and began CPR.

Suffield's emergency services continued the life saving measures. Police say the person suffered serious injuries and was taken to Bay State Medical Hospital.

An investigation showed the person was driving along the tail and apparently lost control of the scooter, fell on the pavement and rolled down the embankment into the river.