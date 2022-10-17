Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun

The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli Food Show."

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun.

“For our customers, pizzerias, restaurants, sub shops throughout Connecticut, it’s a chance for them to come and see 140 vendors that we do business with, (see) products they buy on a daily basis to come test and try,” Michael Cipriano, the president of Napoli’s Connecticut Division said.

The food show, which was meant to not only showcase various food items and ideas but also celebrate small businesses around the area, had been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We’re just excited to have this opportunity because this is what it’s all about. In the restaurant business, it’s (about) networking, it’s about meeting people, and making friends,” Marco Marcelo, who was one of the main organizers of the Napoli Food Show said.

From pastries to pasta to numerous varieties of pizza makers, the food show’s first visit to Mohegan Sun seemed to bring plenty of smile.

“This is about business in Connecticut,” Marcelo added.

