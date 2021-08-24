After seven months, the USS San Juan returns home to Connecticut

With posters and signs, flowers and gifts, hundreds of friends and family, eagerly waited to greet the crew of 139 aboard the sub.

GROTON, Conn. — After seven months and about 80 thousand nautical miles, the USS San Juan returned to its homeport at the Groton Sub Base on Tuesday.

With posters and signs, flowers and gifts, hundreds of friends and family, eagerly waited to greet the crew of 139 aboard the sub.

Katie Begley, a mother of four based in Groton, was especially excited for the homecoming.

Begley’s husband, MMNC David Begley, had not yet had the chance to meet his two-month-old son Benjamin.

Begley said, “We saw him once on facetime when they were in port but he hasn’t seen him (in person) yet.”

The USS San Juan is a Los Angeles class fast attack sub that was commissioned in 1988 and built by Electric Boat. Katie Begley, with daughters Caroline, Maggie, Jo-Jo, and baby Ben were among the first on Pier 8 in Groton to greet David, dressed in his Navy whites.

Holding Ben for the first time David said, “I’m happy to be home, Katie did an amazing things bringing this little guy into the world all by herself.” Katie added, “this is something special, I don’t know how to describe it it's all these feelings all at once.”

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.