Several Connecticut schools targeted in social media threat determined to be a 'hoax': Police

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Several schools across Connecticut were among those nationwide that were targeted in a social media threat, that was later determined to be a hoax on Friday morning.

The administrations at New London High School Multi-Magnet Campus and Bennie Dover Jackson Multi-Magnet Middle School were alerted to the social media threat, and they notified the local police department.

After an investigation, police officers determined that this threat was an "internet hoax" and that other parts of the country were also affected.

Danbury High School was also in the mix of this "non-specific social media threat." The threat was shared with a high school student, and police officers were able to quickly determine the threat was not credible.

Danbury police provided extra presence at the high school during the school day as a precaution.

School districts in multiple states have reported being targeted by unspecified social media threats. Schools in Georgia, Texas, Iowa, Florida, Tennessee and Idaho are among those reporting the false threats.

