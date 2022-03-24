Penobscot McCrum employs about 175 people.

BELFAST, Maine — Fire crews from several towns have been battling a fire at the Penobscot McCrum potato factory in Belfast. Crews were called to the scene on Pierce Street around 2:30 a.m., according to Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley.

As of 10:45 a.m., officials had the fire under control and crews were still at the scene. Officials did not have any information about how it started, but Belfast police said no serious injuries were reported.

Belfast Area High School was closed Thursday because smoke was blowing in the direction of the school, according to school officials.

Waldo County Emergency Management Agency had recommended people within a quarter-mile of the factory shelter in place. However, they lifted that recommendation at 10:30 a.m.

No ammonia or other chemical release has been reported, police said.

I have been briefed on the fire at the Penobscot McCrum potato processing facility in Belfast and have directed @MaineEMA to remain in close contact with local and county officials and to provide support as needed. 1/ — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) March 24, 2022

The potato facility is located on one side of the Passagassawakeag River. Police rerouted traffic on the Route 1 bridge over the river, but the bridge reopened around 9 a.m., Belfast Police Department Deputy Chief Dean Jackson wrote in a Facebook post.

Police said mutual aid was provided by crews from Belmont, Camden, Northport, Morrill, Liberty, Lincolnville, Searsmont, Searsport, and West Frankfort.

Penobscot McCrum employs about 175 people, according to finance company Dun & Bradstreet. It was founded in 1886 and is a family business dedicated to providing specialty frozen potato products to an array of businesses.

A fire broke out at at the McCrum campus on May 9, 2019. According to a NEWS CENTER Maine report at the time, three fire units responded to the fire. Witnesses reported that the building on fire was the factory's administrative office.

#HappeningNow fire crews from several towns are fighting a fire at the Penobscot McCrum potato plant in Belfast. Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley says there are no injuries. No word on what caused the fire. School in Belfast has been canceled because of the smoke.@newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/7jAMsMFKOF — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) March 24, 2022

