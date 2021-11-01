Twelve people displaced after fire at Wolcott Street home in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury firefighters battled a large fire at a multi-family dwelling Sunday night.
They were called to 189 Wolcott Street at 8:53 p.m. and found heavy fire on the first floor of the 3-story building. That fire soon spread to the 2nd and 3rd floors. Firefighters called for an additional engine to battle the blaze, but did not have to call a second alarm, according to Assistant Fire Chief Javier Lopez.
The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported; all residents got out safely but several people were displaced. The Red Cross is helping those people, according to Lopez.