x
Twelve people displaced after fire at Wolcott Street home in Waterbury

No injuries, but several people have been forced from their homes.
Credit: D.Puglisi/FOX61
Fire-damaged home on Wolcott Street, Waterbury, January 10, 2021

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury firefighters battled a large fire at a multi-family dwelling Sunday night. 

They were called to 189 Wolcott Street at 8:53 p.m. and found heavy fire on the first floor of the 3-story building. That fire soon spread to the 2nd and 3rd floors. Firefighters called for an additional engine to battle the blaze, but did not have to call a second alarm, according to Assistant Fire Chief Javier Lopez. 

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. No injuries were reported; all residents got out safely but several people were displaced. The  Red Cross is helping those people, according to Lopez. 

