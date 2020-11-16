Several pets killed in heavy fire at Wallingford home

According to Deputy Fire Chief Joe Czentnar, six residents were able to make it out of the home with no injuries.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Crews responded shortly after 6 a.m. Monday to reports of a house fire on Huelstede Lane.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a heavy fire rear in the rear of the house.

Flames got up into the attic of the main house and into the bonus room above the garage.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Joe Czentnar, six residents were able to make it out of the home with no injuries. However, several pets died in the fire.

Officials said the 'stubborn' fire posed a challenge because there were no fire hydrants. Tanker trucks from Wallingford and Durham were necessary.

Mutual aid also came in from Meriden and North Haven crews.

The house currently is uninhabitable, but not a total loss, Czentnar said.