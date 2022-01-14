Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol

The state is facing bitterly cold temps once again, prompting the protocol activation to help more vulnerable populations.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In anticipation of frigid temperatures arriving in Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the state's severe cold weather protocol.

The protocol will be in effect from noon Friday to noon Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Wind gusts Friday night could reach up to 35-40 mph and will cause wind chills to plummet below zero by Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon on Saturday as high temperatures will fail to make it out of the 10s.

Lamont said the purpose of the protocol is to ensure the more vulnerable populations receive protection from the cold conditions which could be life-threatening.

Anyone in need is urged to call 2-1-1 to get connected to these services. Safety measures have been enacted at shelters and warming centers throughout Connecticut to adhere to the needs of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s looking like we are going to see another blast of arctic temperatures moving into the state, followed by the potential for a winter storm,” Lamont said. “These conditions can be extremely dangerous if someone is outdoors for extended periods of time, which is why we are urging anyone in need to seek shelter. If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will direct you to a nearby location and they can also provide transportation if necessary.”

For emergency management news and resources, visit the state’s CTPrepares website at ct.gov/ctprepares.

