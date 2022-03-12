Gov. Lamont activates severe cold weather protocol ahead of cold weather

The protocol was activated due to wind chill factors being near zero degrees overnight.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont has enacted the state's severe cold weather protocol beginning Saturday evening and ending at noon Sunday.

The protocol was activated due to wind chill factors being near zero degrees overnight, Lamont said.

The protocol is to help vulnerable populations receive protection from severe cold conditions, which could be life-threatening if exposed to the elements for extended periods of time.

While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

Anyone in need is urged to call 2-1-1 to get connected to these services. Safety measures have been enacted at shelters and warming centers throughout Connecticut to adhere to the needs of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For emergency management news and resources, visit the state’s CTPrepares website at ct.gov/ctprepares or download the CTPrepares app to mobile devices at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.