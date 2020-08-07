Sewage leak forces beach closure in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A sewage leak from neighboring New Haven has forced a beach closure in East Haven, Wednesday.
East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora said that the town beach is closed to swimming and shell fishing immediately for a period of several days or until local health officials determine the water is safe to enter again.
Carfora said in a Facebook post, “Unfortunately due to a leak that was not immediately stopped in New Haven the nearly 2 million gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the water. The beaches unfortunately need to be close for several days to fishing, shell fishing and swimming.”
Mayor Carfora said, “This administration’s focus continues to be getting as much information out to the public as practical and this system will help us do that when it’s appropriate to and will help us notify people in town who may not have internet access or email.”