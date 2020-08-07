Sewage leak forces beach closure in East Haven

Closing will last several days

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A sewage leak from neighboring New Haven has forced a beach closure in East Haven, Wednesday.

East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora said that the town beach is closed to swimming and shell fishing immediately for a period of several days or until local health officials determine the water is safe to enter again.

Carfora said in a Facebook post, “Unfortunately due to a leak that was not immediately stopped in New Haven the nearly 2 million gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the water. The beaches unfortunately need to be close for several days to fishing, shell fishing and swimming.”