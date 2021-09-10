Seymour man killed after motorcycle crashes into mail truck

Police said the man was traveling down the road when he struck the driver's side wheel well of the vehicle.

BETHANY, Conn. — A Seymour man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle on Saturday, police said.

State police said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Downs Road in Bethany.

Mark Deangelis, 42, was traveling north on Downs Road on a motorcycle at a "high rate of speed", according to police. At the same time, the mail truck was exiting a private driveway.

Police said Deangelis struck the truck on the driver's side and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Deangelis was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries. It was not immediately known if he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the mail truck was not injured, according to police.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.