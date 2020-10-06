Gone in seconds | Video shows how quickly thieves can rummage through your unlocked car

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Another warning to lock your car, even if you feel it is safe sitting in your driveway.
Seymour Police are searching for two men seen rummaging through an SUV and a truck Tuesday morning.
It only takes 43 seconds for the two men to drive up to a home, check the car doors, look through the two vehicles, and take off.
One of the individuals checks the SUV, and when it is unlocked, he motions for the other to join him.
Seymour police said the incident happened on Rimmon Street Tuesday morning at around 5:30 a.m.
Anyone who recognizes the people in the video is urged to call the Seymour Police detective division at 203-881-7638.
Tips can also be emailed at tips@seymourpolice.org.
Larcenies from unlocked cars, and outright car thefts, have been an issue in Connecticut in the last five years. Many police departments across Connecticut have urged drivers to lock their vehicles. Police also have had to urge people not to leave keys or key fobs in or near their cars.