Gone in seconds | Video shows how quickly thieves can rummage through your unlocked car

Seymour Police are searching for the two young men caught on camera looking through two vehicles Tuesday.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Another warning to lock your car, even if you feel it is safe sitting in your driveway.

Seymour Police are searching for two men seen rummaging through an SUV and a truck Tuesday morning.

It only takes 43 seconds for the two men to drive up to a home, check the car doors, look through the two vehicles, and take off.

One of the individuals checks the SUV, and when it is unlocked, he motions for the other to join him.

Seymour police said the incident happened on Rimmon Street Tuesday morning at around 5:30 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the video is urged to call the Seymour Police detective division at 203-881-7638.

Tips can also be emailed at tips@seymourpolice.org.