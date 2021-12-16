Seymour double fatal hit-and-run investigation progressing

"We are following up on some leads we just received today, some tips," said Deputy Police Chief Roberto Rinaldi.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — In an evolving investigation, Seymour Police now say they are certain that the Acura MDX that struck and killed an elderly couple crossing a busy Seymour street last Friday night sustained damage to its passenger headlight.

After attending a wake at the Miller-Ward Funeral Home, along Rt. 67 (Bank St.), James and Barbara Tamborra, of Shelton, were being escorted across the street by a police officer, who had stopped traffic. But, only the westbound traffic stopped.

The eastbound Acura SUV, whose model year police said is between 2014-2016, ignored the officer's signal to stop. Mr. Tamborra died shortly after the crash. Mrs. Tamborra passed away Wednesday night.

Thursday afternoon, Seymour Police announced that, based on new information from Acura, they are certain the damage sustained by the offending vehicle was at least to the passenger side headlight. And they said their search for the vehicle and the person driving is progressing.

"We are following up on some leads we just received today, some tips," said Deputy Police Chief Roberto Rinaldi.

As for the possibility that the eastbound SUV was stolen.

"There were a couple reported stolen but after further investigation, they weren’t vehicles, the vehicles involved," Rinaldi said.

And, investigators have been able to collect more video.

"Based on the footage that we’ve seen with cameras in the area, which we’ve done the whole Route 67 corridor, we believe that they were able to get onto Route 8 southbound," said Rinaldi.

The three children of Jim and Barbara Tamborra were busy making their parents' funeral arrangements Thursday.

"We just again ask the public out there put yourself in their shoes if it was a relative of yours and do the right thing," Rinaldi urged.

Several state lawmakers sent a letter to DOT Commissioner Joe Giuletti Monday requesting a road safety audit for the portion of Rt. 67 where the fatal hit and run occurred.

"It’s a high-volume area so there is a lot of traffic there and as you know it’s in the center of Miller-Ward funeral home and Klarides Village Plaza and there is often you know wakes and funerals going on," said State Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria (R-Seymour).

Whenever there are calling hours at Miller-Ward, police are on duty to stop traffic.

"The police officer did the right thing and the person, you know, blew through the light and the officer's warnings," Klasrides-Ditria said. "I can’t even imagine this happening."

Her family owns Klarides Village, where those attending wakes at Miller-Ward Funeral Home often park.

"Having to lose both of my parents, almost at the same exact time, in an accident that shouldn’t have happened," Klarides-Ditria said.

And, as soon as they heard about the careless crash, state and local lawmakers huddled.

"And even before any of the people, the husband or the wife, passed away we said we need to get a study done immediately," Klarides-Ditria added.

