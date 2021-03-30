Missing dog reunited with family after dramatic rescue from wooded cliff in Seymour

Officials said Charlie had been missing for 5 days. The pup was reunited with its ecstatic owners at the scene.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — A dog that had been missing for five days was reunited with his family after a dramatic rescue by firefighters from a wooded cliff Tuesday morning.

Officials said firefighters responded to the area of Roosevelt Drive after reports of a dog in need of rescuing.

The dog, identified as Charlie, had been missing for several days and was found stuck about 150 feet up on a cliff face, the Great Hill Hose Company said on Facebook.

A Hamden firefighter was sent over the edge of the cliff and they were able to reach Charlie.

"The pup was safely secured, lowered and released into the hands of awaiting owners and Vets," officials said.

Charlie was taken to a local veterinary to be checked out.

"We’d like to greatfully (sic) thank our mutual aid partners for their help at this incident," the Great Hill Hose Company post said. "We are happy for the positive outcome, and hope 'Charlie' remains in good health."

