x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Seymour emergency crews called to explosion

Police have closed down traffic on Maple Street near Pearl Street
Credit: FOX61

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Seymour police are telling residents to avoid the area of Maple Street and Pearl Street for an explosion. 

Police posted on Twitter that the Fire Department is on the scene of an active gas leak and explosion.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit has also been requested to respond.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

RELATED: Hartford woman steals DOT truck, crashes in North Haven: state police

RELATED: Bradley say their website was cyber-attacked

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

In Other News

Girls on the Run Greater Hartford to celebrate empowerment with Simone Biles, Sara Bareilles