Seymour emergency crews called to explosion

Police have closed down traffic on Maple Street near Pearl Street

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Seymour police are telling residents to avoid the area of Maple Street and Pearl Street for an explosion.

Police posted on Twitter that the Fire Department is on the scene of an active gas leak and explosion.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit has also been requested to respond.

Please avoid the area of Maple street and Pearl street. The Fire Department is on the scene of an active gas leak and explosion. — Seymour Police Dept. (@SeymourPoliceCT) March 29, 2022

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

