Seymour explosion injures 3, displaces 8; caused by leak of underground propane tank

The exact ignition source of the explosion is still being investigated but as of now it is not considered criminal

SEYMOUR, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new details surrounding that dramatic explosion at a Seymour apartment building. The blast was so powerful, it rattled homes a neighborhood away.

FOX61 obtained exclusive surveillance video of the explosion at the multi-family home in Seymour.

“There was a huge loud boom. The house shook,” said Adam Spark, a tenant.

Spark was home when it happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. He’s lived through earthquakes and car accidents and told FOX61 it was like nothing he’s ever experienced.

“I immediately smelled gas,” said Spark. “I just grabbed a couple of important items and got out.”

The blast sent debris shooting across the parking lot and moments later a person is seen stumbling out a window and falling to the ground. Three people were hurt, two of them were seriously injured.

“Unfortunately substantial burns,” said Tim Willis, the Seymour Fire Marshal. “One of them was burned on better than 75% of their body and the other one better than 15%.”

NOW: We also just learned more about the victims. A man in his 70's has burns on 15% of his body. A woman in her 50's has burns covering 80% of her body. They are both in the Bridgeport burn unit in serious condition. @FOX61News https://t.co/uQMdzXSb7C — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) March 30, 2022

The fire marshal confirmed the victims are the landlord, a man in his 70s, and a female family member in her 50s. Tenants on Maple Street told FOX61 the walk-out basement apartment where the blast occurred was recently vacated and being renovated for new tenants.

“I don’t have words. I just pray for the people who are hurt,” said Spark.

FOX61 has learned the blast was caused by a leak related to a 1,000-gallon underground propane tank.

“Certainly an efficient form of heating and normally pretty safe,” said Willis.

NEW: I'm told this explosion was due to the leak of an underground propane tank in a basement apartment. The leak is believed to be recent and isolated and affected the gas / oxygyn ratio. Exact ignition source is not yet known. @FOX61News https://t.co/svkwf8jGwl — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) March 30, 2022

The specific ignition source is still being investigated. In all, about eight tenants were displaced and a salon on the first floor of the multi-use property remains closed as the building inspector works to determine if it’s structurally safe.

Right now, the investigation is not believed to be criminal. Tenants tell me the landlord maintains the property very well. The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents with some money and a place to stay.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.