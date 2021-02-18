Seymour PD: Mother, son fatal crash in river ruled murder-suicide

Seymour police said the mother drove the SUV into the water and had refused help from a nearby boater

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above is from July 7, 2020.

Seymour police determined that a car crash into a lake that killed two people last summer was a murder-suicide.

On July 31st, 2020, first responders were called to the Lake Housatonic area in Seymour on the report of a crash.

Police at the time said a mid-size SUV crashed into the river and ended up floating upside down about 75 yards from the river bank. It sank in about 16 to 20 feet of water.

Authorities said the driver, 54-year-old Connie Crowell of Monroe, and her son, 22-year-old John Crowell, died.

According to Seymour police, a lengthy investigation led them to determine the crash as a murder-suicide.

Police said Connie Crowell had intentionally driven the vehicle into the lake.

On the day of the crash, a nearby boater saw the SUV drive into the water and went over to help.