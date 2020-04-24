Seymour Middle School adapting to distance learning amid COVID-19

Community Karen with the Republican-American sat down with Kathleen Freimuth, the assistant principal at Seymour Middle School, about the district's transition to distance learning, how the school is managing the change, how families are adjusting, and what this means for kids when they enter the next grade in the fall.
Without a set of standard practices under these conditions, the schools have had to find creative ways to manage their new situation and figure things out as they go-and many parents are doing the same.