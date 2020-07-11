Seymour Police investigating possible school threat

As a result of the invesitigation, Police will increase their presence in school zones next week.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — Police say they are investigating a possible school threat made towards one school in Seymour.

Around 1 PM Friday, the School Resource Officer received a possible threat. The post was not directed at any specific Seymour school. The BOE was made aware of the post after someone saw it on social media.

Police say the post was from a third party telling everyone what they heard from a friend who told them "someone was going to shoot up his school in Seymour." There is no time or date on the post.

Schools were placed in "stay put" mode for a short time. Police say it is not believed that any other the students or staff were in immediate danger.

Police Officers were sent to all of the town's schools as a precaution and stood there as students safely left school. An email was sent out to parents and guardians by the BOE telling them of the incident.

Officers are still trying to determine if the post is credible or a hoax. Police will have extra police presence in the school zones next week as the investigation remains ongoing.