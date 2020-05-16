'Shades of Yale' a cappella group raises spirits during COVID-19 with virtual concert

Over 50 Shades of Yale alumni from around the world joined the current singers for their final number.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — While grim news is easy to find during the coronavirus pandemic, you can also find stories that give you all the feels if you dig a little deeper.

This is one!

In an effort to help to raise spirits during COVID-19 and time spent in quarantine, an a cappella group at Yale University turned an annual event into a virtual first.

The Shades of Yale performed their Spring Jam concert in a YouTube video that debuted early this month.

The 2020 concert was cancelled due to coronavirus,according to one of its Business Managers, Tahj L.

The concert featured a series of inspirational and traditional songs including Kirk Franklin's 'Brighter Day,' 'A Change Is Gonna Come' by Sam Cooke.

Over 50 Shades of Yale alumni from around the world even joined the current singers for their final number.

The group concluded their performance with a medley of the spiritual 'Amen' and civil-rights anthem “We Shall Overcome.”

Musical Director, Amara M. said the medley is significant to the Shades of Yale tradition, as the arrangement has been sung for over 30 years.

Shades of Yale has become one of Yale's premiere a cappella groups since their founding in 1988.

As written on their website, they are a co-educational group that celebrates music of the African Diaspora and African-American tradition.

The group is also looking for donations, as their annual Spring Jam is normally a ticketed event that helps to fund tours.

For more information on how you can support Shades of Yale, click here.

You can also check them out on Instagram at the link below.