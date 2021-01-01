Shamar Ogman's troubled past revealed as family mourns; deadly force investigation continues in Hartford.

Rev. Henry Brown told FOX61 the presence of a mental health crisis intervention team may have also helped.

HARTFORD, Conn. — New information continues to emerge about the man shot and killed by Hartford Police over the weekend. On Thursday we got our first look at the suspect and learned more about his troubled past.

It’s also important to keep in mind that this man, while troubled, had a family including a 1-year-old daughter. They are no doubt grieving his loss.

30-year-old Shamar Ogman is the Hartford man who was shot dead by Officer Ashley Martinez during a confrontation Saturday night on Gilman Street.

Amid pressing questions about the authenticity of the guns he was carrying; community leaders are calling for more transparency. "I just hope the truth will come out about this," said Rev. Henry Brown of Mother's United Against Violence.

Many parts of CT’s police accountability bill, which was signed into law in the summer, haven’t taken effect yet. Including the creation of an office of the inspector general to investigate police use of deadly force.

The incident is being investigated by the Milford State’s Attorney’s office outside the jurisdiction of Hartford. "Very intentionally, we [HPD] are not doing the investigation," said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody."

Investigators have released photos of the guns and the body camera video. But no agency including the State’s Attorney's office has been willing to clarify if the guns are authentic. Telling FOX61, ”there will be no further statements until the full investigation is complete.”

Rev. Henry Brown told FOX61 the presence of a mental health crisis intervention team may have also helped. "I just wish that those things that are supposed to be implemented with the accountability bill for the police would have been in place in this instance because maybe it could have saved this young man's life," remarked Rev. Brown.

All indications are Shamar Ogman had a troubled life. He was arrested on December 15th Meriden for stealing a car from Milford. The Meriden Record-Journal reports ammo and guns were found in the car including at least one fake gun.

In July, Ogman was arrested in Hartford for illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, while back in 2007 he was arrested in Waterbury for a series of robberies.

Neighbors on Gilman Street are still in shock. "I knew there was something going on because like I said police cars fire trucks and the ambulance were going doing the street," said one neighbor.

"I don’t think I would blame either of them because you don’t even know if it’s a real gun or not," said one Gilman Street resident.