Video: Sheep on the lam in Wethersfield

A viewer got video of a sheep on the Berlin Tnpk Sunday morning

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — It's not something you see everyday, a sheep running down the middle of the Berlin Turnpike.

FOX61 viewer Fabio Serrantino caught video of the sheep, who was trotting along, heading north in the area of the Hartford city line.

Several cars had stopped in attempt to box the sheep in and capture him, but the animal had other plans and went into a yard near a condo development.

Wethersfield police said they had no information on the lost sheep.

If you see the sheep, contact 911.

